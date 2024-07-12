Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH) Hits New 52-Week High at $46.10

Shares of Astrana Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $46.10 and last traded at $46.09, with a volume of 21247 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASTH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Astrana Health in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Astrana Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. Baird R W upgraded shares of Astrana Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Astrana Health from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

Astrana Health Trading Up 2.0 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 34.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). Astrana Health had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $404.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Astrana Health’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Astrana Health, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Astrana Health Company Profile

Astrana Health, Inc, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Care Partners, Care Delivery, and Care Enablement. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

