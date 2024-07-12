AstraZeneca PLC (OTCMKTS:AZNCF) Short Interest Update

AstraZeneca PLC (OTCMKTS:AZNCF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, an increase of 81.1% from the June 15th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.3 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AstraZeneca stock. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (OTCMKTS:AZNCF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 37,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,068,000. 40.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $153.41. 606 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,262. AstraZeneca has a 52 week low of $118.16 and a 52 week high of $162.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.26.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

