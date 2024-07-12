Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

AY has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group cut Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.67.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure stock opened at $21.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.14. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $16.35 and a twelve month high of $25.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 47.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.02.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The utilities provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $242.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.87 million. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 4.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.09%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 386.96%.

Institutional Trading of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AY. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 110.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,826,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $181,595,000 after acquiring an additional 5,164,084 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,487,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 3.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 714,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,642,000 after acquiring an additional 22,420 shares in the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 30.9% during the first quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 609,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,272,000 after purchasing an additional 143,996 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 140.3% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 448,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,642,000 after purchasing an additional 261,825 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.53% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

