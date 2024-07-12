Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Receives $22.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.67.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AY shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AY. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 10.2% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 160,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 14,834 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 57.0% during the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 112,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 40,990 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the third quarter worth $399,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 3.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 714,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,642,000 after acquiring an additional 22,420 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Folios Inc raised its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 23,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. 40.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AY opened at $21.99 on Friday. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $16.35 and a twelve month high of $25.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.87, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.14.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The utilities provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.07. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $242.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.09%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is presently 386.96%.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

