ATOR Protocol (ATOR) 1-Day Volume Tops $8.84

ATOR Protocol (ATOR) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 12th. During the last seven days, ATOR Protocol has traded 21.4% lower against the US dollar. ATOR Protocol has a market capitalization of $34.98 million and $8.84 worth of ATOR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ATOR Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.83 or 0.00001438 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ATOR Protocol Profile

ATOR Protocol launched on January 9th, 2023. ATOR Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,000,000 tokens. ATOR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @atorprotocol. ATOR Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@atorprotocol. ATOR Protocol’s official website is ator.io.

ATOR Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOR Protocol (ATOR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. ATOR Protocol has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 58,506,634.24604811 in circulation. The last known price of ATOR Protocol is 0.83112036 USD and is down -0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ator.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATOR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATOR Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ATOR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

