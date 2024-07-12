Audius Market Cap Reaches $159.65 Million (AUDIO)

Audius (AUDIO) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. Audius has a market cap of $159.65 million and $5.77 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Audius token can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000222 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Audius has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Audius Token Profile

Audius was first traded on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,270,611,813 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,239,041,584 tokens. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audius and its Facebook page is accessible here. Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. Audius’ official website is audius.co.

Buying and Selling Audius

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Audius should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Audius using one of the exchanges listed above.

