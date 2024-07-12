Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Shares Down 2.6%

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP) shares dropped 2.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.70 and last traded at $5.71. Approximately 533,313 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 1,789,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.86.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $800.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.60 and a quick ratio of 5.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.11.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $50.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.30 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 15.06% and a negative net margin of 32.69%. On average, research analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 352.3% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 12,940 shares during the period. 36.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. It offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

