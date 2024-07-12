Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Bought by Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,291 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,932 shares during the quarter. Autodesk accounts for approximately 1.3% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $13,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, COO Steven M. Blum sold 19,693 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $4,923,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 34,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,610,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, COO Steven M. Blum sold 19,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $4,923,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 34,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,610,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $129,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,566 shares in the company, valued at $7,418,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,831 shares of company stock worth $9,261,951. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $296.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Barclays cut their price target on Autodesk from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $239.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $262.42.

Autodesk Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK traded up $4.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $253.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 451,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,747,113. The firm has a market cap of $54.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $226.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.55. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.01 and a 1 year high of $279.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The software company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.10. Autodesk had a return on equity of 65.46% and a net margin of 17.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

