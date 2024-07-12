AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.07% of AutoZone worth $37,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AZO. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 232,194.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 731,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,963,000 after buying an additional 731,413 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth $678,350,000. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 243,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,780,000 after purchasing an additional 58,989 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 195,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,512,000 after acquiring an additional 58,234 shares during the period. Finally, PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 214,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,852,000 after acquiring an additional 47,027 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AZO. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $2,600.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,278.00 to $3,275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,465.00 to $3,340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,523.00 to $3,394.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,112.71.

In other news, VP Jenna M. Bedsole acquired 36 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $2,757.10 per share, with a total value of $99,255.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 36 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,255.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AutoZone stock traded up $40.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $2,922.57. 110,916 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,955. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,872.99 and its 200-day moving average is $2,875.94. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,375.35 and a 52 week high of $3,256.37. The stock has a market cap of $49.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.71.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $36.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $35.67 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 54.58% and a net margin of 14.60%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $34.12 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

