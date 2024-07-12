Avidbank Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVBH) Short Interest Update

Avidbank Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVBH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 211.1% from the June 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Avidbank Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AVBH traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.20. 61,081 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,601. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.71 and a 200 day moving average of $19.14. Avidbank has a 1 year low of $16.38 and a 1 year high of $22.00.

Get Avidbank alerts:

Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.69. The business had revenue of $35.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.84 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avidbank will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVBH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Avidbank in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Avidbank from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th.

View Our Latest Research Report on AVBH

About Avidbank

(Get Free Report)

Avidbank Holdings, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Avidbank that provides financial products and services to businesses and individuals in the Santa Clara, San Mateo, and San Francisco counties. The company offers business and personal deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avidbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avidbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.