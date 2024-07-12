Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.2575 per share on Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This is an increase from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.
Avient has raised its dividend by an average of 6.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Avient has a payout ratio of 34.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Avient to earn $2.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.03 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.4%.
Avient Stock Performance
Shares of Avient stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $43.81. The stock had a trading volume of 456,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,502. Avient has a twelve month low of $27.73 and a twelve month high of $47.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.47.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
AVNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Avient from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Avient from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Avient from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.20.
Get Our Latest Analysis on AVNT
Avient Company Profile
Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, and specialty inks; custom-formulated liquid system, such as polyester, vinyl, natural rubber and latex, polyurethane, and silicone; and proprietary inks.
