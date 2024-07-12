Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.2575 per share on Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This is an increase from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Avient has raised its dividend by an average of 6.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Avient has a payout ratio of 34.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Avient to earn $2.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.03 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.4%.

Shares of Avient stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $43.81. The stock had a trading volume of 456,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,502. Avient has a twelve month low of $27.73 and a twelve month high of $47.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.47.

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Avient had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 3.37%. The company had revenue of $829.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Avient will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

AVNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Avient from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Avient from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Avient from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.20.

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, and specialty inks; custom-formulated liquid system, such as polyester, vinyl, natural rubber and latex, polyurethane, and silicone; and proprietary inks.

