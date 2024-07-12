AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. AZZ had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $413.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.25 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. AZZ’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. AZZ updated its FY25 guidance to $4.50-5.00 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 4.500-5.000 EPS.

AZZ Stock Up 6.1 %

AZZ opened at $81.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.89. AZZ has a fifty-two week low of $42.55 and a fifty-two week high of $86.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.78 and its 200 day moving average is $72.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.25.

AZZ Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of AZZ from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Noble Financial raised shares of AZZ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of AZZ in a research report on Friday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of AZZ in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.75.

About AZZ

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers.

