AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. AZZ had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The firm had revenue of $413.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. AZZ updated its FY25 guidance to $4.50-5.00 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 4.500-5.000 EPS.

AZZ Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AZZ opened at $81.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.78 and a 200-day moving average of $72.60. AZZ has a 12 month low of $42.55 and a 12 month high of $86.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 75.89, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.25.

AZZ Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. AZZ’s payout ratio is 63.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on AZZ in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Noble Financial raised shares of AZZ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of AZZ from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of AZZ in a report on Friday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.75.

AZZ Company Profile

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers.

