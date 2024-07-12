Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIY) Short Interest Update

Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 225.0% from the June 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Babcock International Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BCKIY remained flat at $6.59 on Friday. Babcock International Group has a 52-week low of $4.47 and a 52-week high of $7.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.37.

About Babcock International Group

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

