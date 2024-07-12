BAE Systems (LON:BA) Receives “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BAE Systems (LON:BA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Friday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 1,500 ($19.21) price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.19% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 1,290 ($16.52) to GBX 1,440 ($18.44) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,402 ($17.96).

Shares of BAE Systems stock remained flat at GBX 1,280 ($16.40) during trading hours on Friday. 2,066,556 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,351.81 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,281.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.47. The firm has a market cap of £38.78 billion, a PE ratio of 2,133.33, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.36.

In related news, insider Charles Woodburn sold 485,694 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,389 ($17.79), for a total value of £6,746,289.66 ($8,641,334.26). Insiders have bought a total of 34 shares of company stock valued at $45,719 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Platforms & Services, Air, Maritime, and Cyber & Intelligence. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

