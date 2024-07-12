Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in June

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Bankinter Price Performance

BKNIY stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.18. 3,786 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,968. Bankinter has a twelve month low of $5.81 and a twelve month high of $9.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.36.

Get Bankinter alerts:

Bankinter Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.0967 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Bankinter’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Bankinter Company Profile

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers payroll, pension, business, salary, non-salary, youth salary, current, currency, professional, basic, and management accounts; deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bankinter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankinter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.