Barclays Cuts JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Price Target to $13.00

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Barclays from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 11.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com cut JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on JELD-WEN from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on JELD-WEN from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on JELD-WEN from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

JELD-WEN Stock Performance

Shares of JELD stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.63. The stock had a trading volume of 187,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,018. JELD-WEN has a 1-year low of $11.02 and a 1-year high of $21.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.52 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.44 and its 200-day moving average is $17.45.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $959.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.62 million. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 15.78%. On average, research analysts forecast that JELD-WEN will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JELD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 790.9% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in JELD-WEN during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in JELD-WEN in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of JELD-WEN in the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.

