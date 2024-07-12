Barclays Cuts Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) Price Target to $10.00

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Barclays from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.31% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LSEA. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Landsea Homes in a report on Friday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Landsea Homes in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

Landsea Homes Stock Performance

LSEA stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.68. 47,742 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,536. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $350.22 million, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.11. Landsea Homes has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $14.91.

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.07). Landsea Homes had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $294.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Landsea Homes will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ming Tian sold 450,000 shares of Landsea Homes stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total transaction of $4,288,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,290,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,130,647.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ming Tian sold 450,000 shares of Landsea Homes stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total transaction of $4,288,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,290,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,130,647.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings Corp Landsea sold 4,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $24,600,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,840,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,044,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,567,162 shares of company stock valued at $29,057,772 in the last 90 days. 51.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new position in Landsea Homes during the first quarter worth about $22,136,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Landsea Homes by 82.3% in the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 482,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,008,000 after purchasing an additional 217,767 shares during the last quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC raised its position in Landsea Homes by 123.2% during the 4th quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC now owns 388,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,101,000 after purchasing an additional 214,250 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Landsea Homes during the 1st quarter worth about $2,543,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Landsea Homes by 20.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 701,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,191,000 after buying an additional 118,802 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Landsea Homes

Landsea Homes Corporation engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company develops homes and communities; builds suburban, single-family detached and attached homes, mid-and high-rise properties, and master-planned communities.

See Also

