Barclays Cuts Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Price Target to $165.00

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $171.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on VLO. Argus cut Valero Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Valero Energy from $184.00 to $179.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Valero Energy from $176.00 to $171.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Bank of America upgraded Valero Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $156.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Valero Energy from $178.00 to $172.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $171.07.

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $146.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. Valero Energy has a 1 year low of $112.67 and a 1 year high of $184.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $31.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.02 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 5.01%. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.27 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.20%.

In other Valero Energy news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $113,846.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,105,209.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 3.5% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 12,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 11.8% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 7.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 67,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,550,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 13.9% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,919 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 10.5% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 83,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,803,000 after purchasing an additional 7,910 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

