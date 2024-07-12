Barclays Lowers American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Price Target to $10.00

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Barclays from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the airline’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential downside of 6.80% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on AAL. Citigroup lowered their price target on American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group began coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. HSBC initiated coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.90 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.28.

American Airlines Group stock opened at $10.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.44. American Airlines Group has a 52-week low of $10.34 and a 52-week high of $19.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.64.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.06). American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 31.65% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $12.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. American Airlines Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 51.3% in the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in American Airlines Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 52.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

