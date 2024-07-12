Barclays Lowers D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Price Target to $168.00

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Barclays from $176.00 to $168.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.09% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on D.R. Horton from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup lowered shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.25.

D.R. Horton Trading Up 2.9 %

NYSE:DHI traded up $4.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $154.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,348,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,458,735. D.R. Horton has a twelve month low of $100.08 and a twelve month high of $165.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 7.35 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $50.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.71.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.15 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 21.32%. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that D.R. Horton will post 14.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total value of $301,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,642.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total value of $301,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,703 shares in the company, valued at $256,642.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total value of $53,890.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $838,799. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voss Capital LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,599,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 97,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,784,000 after purchasing an additional 16,573 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 68,241 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,371,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 81,125 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,537,000 after purchasing an additional 30,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 312.0% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 11,755 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after buying an additional 8,902 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

