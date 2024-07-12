Barclays Raises American Express (NYSE:AXP) Price Target to $223.00

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $221.00 to $223.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the payment services company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AXP. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on American Express from $240.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup began coverage on American Express in a report on Monday, June 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Express from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $225.50.

Get American Express alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on AXP

American Express Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $238.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $234.80 and a 200 day moving average of $219.28. The company has a market cap of $171.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.21. American Express has a 12-month low of $140.91 and a 12-month high of $244.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. American Express had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 12.98 EPS for the current year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.06%.

Insider Activity

In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 117,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.44, for a total value of $27,267,303.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,318 shares in the company, valued at $25,642,315.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 38,873 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.63, for a total value of $9,276,263.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,310 shares in the company, valued at $18,209,855.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 117,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.44, for a total transaction of $27,267,303.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,642,315.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 177,717 shares of company stock worth $41,680,999. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of American Express

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,112,747,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the first quarter worth $433,709,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in American Express by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,399,494 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $449,521,000 after purchasing an additional 919,337 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 1,313.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 768,769 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,440,210,000 after purchasing an additional 714,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in American Express by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,839,276 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $713,202,000 after purchasing an additional 667,695 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

(Get Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.