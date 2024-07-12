Barclays Trims OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Target Price to $52.00

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) had its target price cut by Barclays from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on OMF. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of OneMain from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on OneMain in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on OneMain from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of OneMain from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $54.25.

OneMain Stock Performance

OneMain stock opened at $49.19 on Tuesday. OneMain has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $53.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.49.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.07. OneMain had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that OneMain will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

OneMain Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.46%. This is a boost from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.09%.

Insider Activity

In other OneMain news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total transaction of $976,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 451,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,183,281. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 7,500 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.63, for a total transaction of $379,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 119,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,051,550.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 19,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total value of $976,030.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 451,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,183,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,500 shares of company stock worth $1,500,055 over the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OneMain

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in OneMain by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in OneMain by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

