Barclays Trims Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Target Price to $116.00

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by analysts at Barclays from $118.00 to $116.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 6.65% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TOL. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $112.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.00.

TOL traded up $2.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $124.26. 728,687 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,380,796. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.37. Toll Brothers has a 1 year low of $68.08 and a 1 year high of $135.37.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen F. East sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total value of $178,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,120,295.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Stephen F. East sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total value of $178,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,295.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 16,194 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total transaction of $1,922,875.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,387,295.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,670 shares of company stock valued at $2,586,315. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TOL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter worth $128,982,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Toll Brothers by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 834,899 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,819,000 after acquiring an additional 243,553 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,041,569 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $209,853,000 after purchasing an additional 225,354 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,268,164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,158,255,000 after purchasing an additional 216,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 385,024 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,577,000 after purchasing an additional 185,746 shares in the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

