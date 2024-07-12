Bard Financial Services Inc. Lowers Position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Bard Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) by 25.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,875 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in NIO were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NIO. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NIO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NIO by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 28,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in NIO by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 480,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in NIO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,486,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in NIO by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 40,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIO alerts:

NIO Stock Performance

Shares of NIO stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.80. The company had a trading volume of 16,969,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,134,441. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Nio Inc – has a 52-week low of $3.61 and a 52-week high of $16.18. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.05). NIO had a negative net margin of 39.38% and a negative return on equity of 111.91%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NIO shares. Macquarie started coverage on NIO in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on NIO from $10.40 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective (down previously from $5.00) on shares of NIO in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on NIO from $5.90 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NIO from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $4.80 to $5.40 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.55.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NIO

NIO Profile

(Free Report)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.