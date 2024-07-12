Bard Financial Services Inc. Sells 1,100 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Bard Financial Services Inc. lessened its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 53,670 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 363,136 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,879,000 after buying an additional 10,486 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $331,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 965 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its stake in Alphabet by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 37,275 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $187.78. 3,362,173 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,625,242. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $178.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.76. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.68 and a 12 month high of $193.31.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.74, for a total transaction of $4,201,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,227,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,941,874.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total value of $600,175.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.74, for a total transaction of $4,201,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,227,385 shares in the company, valued at $415,941,874.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,488 shares of company stock valued at $25,217,405 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GOOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.38.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

