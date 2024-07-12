Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.64

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$4.64 and traded as high as C$4.98. Baytex Energy shares last traded at C$4.94, with a volume of 4,860,243 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on BTE. BMO Capital Markets set a C$6.00 target price on Baytex Energy and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$6.25 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baytex Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.48.

Baytex Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$4.75 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.22, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of C$4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.52, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.76.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.15). Baytex Energy had a negative net margin of 9.88% and a negative return on equity of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of C$984.19 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Baytex Energy Corp. will post 0.4249084 earnings per share for the current year.

Baytex Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.023 per share. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Baytex Energy’s payout ratio is presently -20.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Baytex Energy

In other Baytex Energy news, Senior Officer Nicole Marie Frechette purchased 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$4.75 per share, with a total value of C$25,175.00. In related news, Senior Officer Nicole Marie Frechette acquired 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$4.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,175.00. Also, Director Mark Bly bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$3.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$51,300.00. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 47,350 shares of company stock valued at $193,603. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Baytex Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas.

Featured Articles

