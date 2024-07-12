BCE (TSE:BCE) Given New C$51.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

BCE (TSE:BCE – Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$54.00 to C$51.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

BCE has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on BCE from C$54.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on BCE from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on BCE from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Cormark decreased their price objective on BCE from C$58.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on BCE from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BCE presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$51.31.

BCE Price Performance

Shares of BCE stock opened at C$43.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$45.53 and a 200 day moving average of C$48.24. BCE has a 12 month low of C$42.58 and a 12 month high of C$59.25. The firm has a market cap of C$40.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.91.

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72. BCE had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business had revenue of C$6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.09 billion. On average, research analysts expect that BCE will post 3.0157895 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BCE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.998 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.07%. BCE’s payout ratio is 207.81%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

