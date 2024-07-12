BCE (TSE:BCE) PT Lowered to C$50.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

BCE (TSE:BCE – Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$53.00 to C$50.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BCE. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on BCE from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on BCE from C$54.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on BCE from C$53.25 to C$53.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on BCE from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on BCE from C$54.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$51.31.

Shares of BCE stock opened at C$43.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.91. The firm has a market cap of C$40.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.44. BCE has a fifty-two week low of C$42.58 and a fifty-two week high of C$59.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$45.53 and a 200 day moving average price of C$48.24.

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.72. The firm had revenue of C$6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.09 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 7.88%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BCE will post 3.0157895 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.998 dividend. This represents a $3.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 207.81%.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

