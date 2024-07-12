Belo Sun Mining (TSE:BSX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.05

Belo Sun Mining Corp (TSE:BSX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 29000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
Belo Sun Mining Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 9.06, a quick ratio of 13.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of C$20.48 million, a PE ratio of -2.25, a PEG ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.05.
About Belo Sun Mining
Belo Sun Mining Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a gold exploration and development company in Brazil. The company's primary project is the 100% owned Volta Grande Gold project consisting of 4 mining concession applications, 7 exploration permits, 62 exploration permits extension submitted, and 4 ratification submitted covering a total area of 155.032.61 hectares located in the northern region of Pará State, Brazil.
Featured Articles
