Benchmark Reiterates Buy Rating for Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Benchmark in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $105.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark’s target price indicates a potential upside of 73.07% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (down previously from $81.00) on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $60.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of -15.21 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.66. Roku has a twelve month low of $51.51 and a twelve month high of $108.84.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $881.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $843.54 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 23.81% and a negative net margin of 15.64%. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.38) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Roku will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 3,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $189,652.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 82,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,683,435.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 3,322 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $189,652.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 82,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,683,435.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 12,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.59, for a total value of $673,973.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 91,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,108,998.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,691 shares of company stock valued at $1,334,455 over the last three months. 13.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Roku by 6.2% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 346,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,448,000 after buying an additional 20,361 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Roku by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Roku by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 154,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,922,000 after purchasing an additional 33,500 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Roku by 34.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,543,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,516,000 after purchasing an additional 653,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

