Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK-A) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK-A – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $622,658.50 and last traded at $622,658.50. Approximately 2,141 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $618,999.90.

Berkshire Hathaway Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $617,848.94 and its 200 day moving average is $604,107.03.

Get Berkshire Hathaway alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 219,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.46 per share, with a total value of $5,364,151.38. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 35,182,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,557,076.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 4,250,422 shares of company stock valued at $231,873,107 in the last 90 days.

About Berkshire Hathaway

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hathaway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hathaway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.