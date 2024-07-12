Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Down 2% Following Analyst Downgrade

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2% on Friday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $335.00 to $313.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Biogen traded as low as $231.52 and last traded at $232.16. Approximately 47,909 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,124,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $236.80.

BIIB has been the subject of several other research reports. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Biogen from $339.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $294.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $286.00.

Get Biogen alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BIIB

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biogen

Biogen Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in Biogen by 82.8% during the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Biogen during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Biogen by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.24. The company has a market cap of $33.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of -0.04.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.22. Biogen had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.40 earnings per share. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.