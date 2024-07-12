Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.71.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Biohaven from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Get Biohaven alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on BHVN

Biohaven Trading Up 4.9 %

Biohaven stock opened at $37.95 on Friday. Biohaven has a 12-month low of $16.45 and a 12-month high of $62.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.76.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by ($0.70). As a group, analysts forecast that Biohaven will post -7.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Vlad Coric purchased 121,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,991.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,788,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,325,097. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John W. Childs purchased 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.58 per share, for a total transaction of $996,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,311,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,237,512.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vlad Coric purchased 121,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $4,999,991.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,788,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,325,097. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 252,734 shares of company stock worth $9,997,764 over the last 90 days. 16.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Biohaven

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Biohaven by 1,893.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 13,822 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Biohaven by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 799,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,697,000 after buying an additional 49,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven during the 1st quarter worth approximately $455,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,099,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.