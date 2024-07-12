biote (NASDAQ:BTMD) Sets New 52-Week High at $8.29

biote Corp. (NASDAQ:BTMD – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.29 and last traded at $8.27, with a volume of 293339 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.

biote Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $502.52 million, a P/E ratio of 72.73 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.70.

biote (NASDAQ:BTMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $46.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.09 million. biote had a negative return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 4.30%. Research analysts predict that biote Corp. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other biote news, CFO Robert Charles Peterson sold 11,376 shares of biote stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total value of $86,116.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,856.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BTMD. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of biote in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of biote in the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Bandera Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of biote by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Bandera Partners LLC now owns 1,832,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,054,000 after acquiring an additional 127,410 shares during the period. SW Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of biote by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. SW Investment Management LLC now owns 675,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,334,000 after acquiring an additional 22,651 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of biote in the second quarter worth $585,000. Institutional investors own 21.68% of the company’s stock.

biote Company Profile

biote Corp. operates in practice-building business within the hormone optimization space. It trains physicians and nurse practitioners in hormone optimization using bioidentical hormone replacement pellet therapy in men and women experiencing hormonal imbalance. The company offers Biote Method, a comprehensive end-to-end practice building platform that provides Biote-certified practitioners with the components developed for practitioners in the hormone optimization space comprising Biote Method education, training, and certification services; practice management software that allows Biote-certified practitioners to order, track, and manage hormone optimization product inventory and other administrative requirements; inventory management software to monitor pellet inventory; and information regarding available hormone replacement therapy products, as well as digital and point-of-care marketing support.

