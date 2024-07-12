Bittensor (TAO) Price Reaches $242.17 on Exchanges

Bittensor (TAO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 12th. Over the last week, Bittensor has traded 10% higher against the dollar. One Bittensor token can currently be bought for $242.17 or 0.00418800 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bittensor has a total market capitalization of $1.71 billion and $32.81 million worth of Bittensor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bittensor Profile

Bittensor launched on November 1st, 2021. Bittensor’s total supply is 7,066,267 tokens. The official message board for Bittensor is bittensor.medium.com. Bittensor’s official Twitter account is @opentensor. Bittensor’s official website is bittensor.com.

Bittensor Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bittensor (TAO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Bittensor has a current supply of 7,061,478. The last known price of Bittensor is 243.36145815 USD and is down -4.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 74 active market(s) with $31,508,082.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bittensor.com.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bittensor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bittensor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bittensor using one of the exchanges listed above.

