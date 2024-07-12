BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) Stake Increased by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,995 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,347 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HYT. Apexium Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $192,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. TCG Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,791 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 6,750 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 37,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the fourth quarter worth $30,000.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Stock Performance

NYSE HYT opened at $9.76 on Friday. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.18 and a fifty-two week high of $9.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.67.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.0779 dividend. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

