BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Major Shareholder Buys $1,485,224.40 in Stock

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 200,706 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.40 per share, with a total value of $1,485,224.40. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 52,754,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,381,287.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 49,417 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.33 per share, with a total value of $362,226.61.

On Friday, July 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 42,236 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.38 per share, with a total value of $311,701.68.

On Monday, July 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 252,855 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $1,833,198.75.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Stock Performance

BIGZ stock opened at $7.38 on Friday. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a one year low of $6.21 and a one year high of $8.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.36 and a 200-day moving average of $7.55.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.0885 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chapin Davis Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 85,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 65,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 14.3% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 38,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 29,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares during the period.

About BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

