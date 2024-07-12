BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Price Target Cut to $969.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) had its price target decreased by TD Cowen from $974.00 to $969.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BLK. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BlackRock from $1,013.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $915.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $818.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $844.67.

BlackRock Price Performance

BlackRock stock opened at $825.26 on Monday. BlackRock has a one year low of $596.18 and a one year high of $845.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 5.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $786.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $792.91. The company has a market cap of $122.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.32.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $9.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.42 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 32.26%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.93 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that BlackRock will post 41.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $5.10 dividend. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total value of $7,155,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,151,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total value of $7,155,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,151,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total value of $25,008,229.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,168 shares in the company, valued at $309,327,694.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in BlackRock by 8.8% in the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 1,058 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at $75,991,000. BDF Gestion bought a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at $5,181,000. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at $3,930,000. Finally, Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock by 0.5% in the second quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,208 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

