BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 108,600 shares, a growth of 168.1% from the June 15th total of 40,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 196,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Price Performance
NYSE BBN traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $16.69. The stock had a trading volume of 167,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,580. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.22. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a one year low of $14.33 and a one year high of $17.13.
BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $0.0929 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.
About BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust
BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.
