BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 108,600 shares, a growth of 168.1% from the June 15th total of 40,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 196,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Price Performance

NYSE BBN traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $16.69. The stock had a trading volume of 167,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,580. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.22. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a one year low of $14.33 and a one year high of $17.13.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $0.0929 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust

About BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Relative Value Partners Group LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,293,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the second quarter valued at $1,923,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 294,999 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after buying an additional 80,660 shares in the last quarter. Gridiron Partners LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $1,203,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,033,198 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,800,000 after acquiring an additional 69,403 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

