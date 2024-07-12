Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.97

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.97 and traded as high as $14.40. Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund shares last traded at $14.28, with a volume of 55,478 shares traded.
Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Trading Up 0.1 %
The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.13 and a 200-day moving average of $13.98.
Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.114 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.60%.
About Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund
Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
