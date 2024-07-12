Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.97

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.97 and traded as high as $14.40. Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund shares last traded at $14.28, with a volume of 55,478 shares traded.

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.13 and a 200-day moving average of $13.98.

Get Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund alerts:

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.114 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.60%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund

About Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Road Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund by 166.6% during the fourth quarter. Jones Road Capital Management L.P. now owns 106,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 66,642 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund by 14.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after buying an additional 25,951 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund by 14.1% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 138,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 17,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund during the first quarter worth about $218,000.

(Get Free Report)

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.