Blast (BLAST) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $291.85 Million

Blast (BLAST) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. In the last seven days, Blast has traded up 7.6% against the US dollar. One Blast token can now be bought for $0.0164 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Blast has a total market capitalization of $291.85 million and approximately $115.42 million worth of Blast was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Blast Token Profile

Blast’s genesis date was June 26th, 2024. Blast’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,755,225,394 tokens. The official message board for Blast is blog.blast.io. Blast’s official Twitter account is @blast_l2. Blast’s official website is blast.io/en.

Buying and Selling Blast

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast (BLAST) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Blast platform. Blast has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 17,722,038,948.15449 in circulation. The last known price of Blast is 0.01573312 USD and is down -4.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $170,111,709.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blast.io/en.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blast directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blast should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blast using one of the exchanges listed above.

