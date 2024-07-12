Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-four brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and twenty-seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.00.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SQ shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Block from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Block from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down from $62.00) on shares of Block in a research report on Thursday, April 4th.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SQ. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Block by 843.2% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Block in the first quarter worth $28,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Block during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Block during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of Block in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $66.48 on Friday. Block has a fifty-two week low of $38.85 and a fifty-two week high of $87.52. The company has a market capitalization of $41.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.
Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Block had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 2.04%. Analysts expect that Block will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
