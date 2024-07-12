Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-four brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and twenty-seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SQ shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Block from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Block from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down from $62.00) on shares of Block in a research report on Thursday, April 4th.

Get Block alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Block

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Block

In other Block news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $367,345.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 599,150 shares in the company, valued at $42,695,429. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 6,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $483,712.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 282,886 shares in the company, valued at $20,158,456.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $367,345.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 599,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,695,429. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 135,673 shares of company stock worth $9,188,222. 10.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SQ. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Block by 843.2% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Block in the first quarter worth $28,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Block during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Block during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of Block in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Block Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $66.48 on Friday. Block has a fifty-two week low of $38.85 and a fifty-two week high of $87.52. The company has a market capitalization of $41.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Block had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 2.04%. Analysts expect that Block will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Block

(Get Free Report

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.