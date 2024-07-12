Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Sets New 52-Week High at $119.82

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $119.82 and last traded at $119.37, with a volume of 15803 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $117.79.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Leerink Partnrs raised Blueprint Medicines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $121.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.87.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of -24.49 and a beta of 0.63.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by $0.32. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 193.48% and a negative net margin of 102.15%. The business had revenue of $96.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.58 million. Analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 1,834 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.88, for a total value of $190,515.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,913 shares in the company, valued at $1,549,162.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 1,834 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.88, for a total value of $190,515.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,913 shares in the company, valued at $1,549,162.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael Landsittel sold 10,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,965,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 141,898 shares of company stock worth $14,957,242. Company insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BPMC. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 9,700.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 105.2% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Natixis bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

