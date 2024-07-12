BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) Short Interest Update

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 80.5% from the June 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BOC Hong Kong Stock Performance

Shares of BOC Hong Kong stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,441. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.55. BOC Hong Kong has a one year low of $46.28 and a one year high of $66.82.

BOC Hong Kong Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $2.904 per share. This is an increase from BOC Hong Kong’s previous dividend of $1.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd.

About BOC Hong Kong

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, provides banking and related financial services to corporate and individual customers in Hong Kong, China, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, and Insurance. It offers savings, current, and time deposit accounts; mortgage plans; corporate deposits, and payroll and e-cheques services.

