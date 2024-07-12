Boiron SA (OTCMKTS:BOIRF) Short Interest Update

Boiron SA (OTCMKTS:BOIRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Boiron Price Performance
BOIRF stock traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.50. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 327. Boiron has a 52 week low of $32.90 and a 52 week high of $53.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.68.
Boiron Company Profile
