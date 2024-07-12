Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stake Increased by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Booking were worth $6,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,437.25, for a total value of $75,619.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,640.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,534.10, for a total value of $2,650,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,971 shares in the company, valued at $95,318,211.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,437.25, for a total value of $75,619.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,640.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,021 shares of company stock worth $3,617,852 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on BKNG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,950.00 to $4,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,494.00 to $3,497.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Booking from $4,400.00 to $4,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Booking from $4,220.00 to $4,230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Booking from $4,100.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,980.15.

Read Our Latest Report on Booking

Booking Price Performance

NASDAQ BKNG traded up $90.02 on Friday, hitting $4,026.43. 197,581 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,491. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3,849.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,656.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.38. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,733.04 and a twelve month high of $4,051.68.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.03 by $6.36. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 288.35% and a net margin of 21.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $11.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.54 EPS for the current year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $8.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is 26.25%.

About Booking

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.