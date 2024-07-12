Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $4,400.00 to $4,900.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Booking traded as high as $4,045.04 and last traded at $4,044.31, with a volume of 95055 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3,936.41.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Booking from $4,285.00 to $4,580.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Booking from $4,220.00 to $4,230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Booking from $3,950.00 to $4,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,850.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,980.15.

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,583.07, for a total transaction of $78,827.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,027.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,583.07, for a total value of $78,827.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,027.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,534.10, for a total transaction of $2,650,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,318,211.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,021 shares of company stock valued at $3,617,852. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.7% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 22.0% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 3.0% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,720,000. Finally, Chemung Canal Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 1,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,041,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3,840.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,652.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.38.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.03 by $6.36. Booking had a net margin of 21.81% and a negative return on equity of 288.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $11.60 earnings per share. Booking’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $8.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.25%.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

