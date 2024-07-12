Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,205.00 price target (up from $4,150.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,850.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,400.00 price target for the company. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,933.23.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $3,936.41 on Wednesday. Booking has a twelve month low of $2,733.04 and a twelve month high of $4,040.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,840.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,652.78. The company has a market capitalization of $133.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.38.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.03 by $6.36. Booking had a net margin of 21.81% and a negative return on equity of 288.35%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $11.60 earnings per share. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Booking will post 178.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,583.07, for a total value of $78,827.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,027.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,583.07, for a total value of $78,827.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,027.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,534.10, for a total transaction of $2,650,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,318,211.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,021 shares of company stock valued at $3,617,852. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. BDF Gestion purchased a new position in Booking during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,897,000. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Booking by 8.8% during the second quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,067,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in Booking by 50.7% during the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

