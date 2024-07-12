BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Price Target Cut to $36.00

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.24% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on BorgWarner from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. TD Cowen increased their target price on BorgWarner from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.19.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BWA

BorgWarner Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of BWA traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.26. 1,091,547 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,847,249. BorgWarner has a 12-month low of $29.51 and a 12-month high of $47.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.65.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that BorgWarner will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto parts company to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 2.1% in the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 13,788 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 3.5% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,456 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 1.8% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 19,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 3.8% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,459 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,774 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.